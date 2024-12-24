Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League have announced the officials for the Boxing Day round of Premier League matches - including Newcastle United’s clash with Aston Villa.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United host Aston Villa on Thursday aiming for their third successive win against the Villains. An Alexander Isak brace and goals from Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes earned the Magpies a 5-1 win in this fixture last season - a match that was played on the opening weekend of the season.

They supported that with a 3-1 triumph at Villa Park back in January and will be keen to put in a repeat performance when Emery brings his side to the north east on Boxing Day. Taking charge of that game, which will be broadcast on Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom, will be Anthony Taylor.

Taylor last refereed Newcastle United at the City Ground during their 3-1 over Nottingham Forest last month. Taylor’s appointment to referee that match was viewed as a controversial one after he was heavily-involved in decisions that saw both Morgan Gibbs-White and Nuno Espirito Santo sent off during their clash with Brighton in October.

The former Wolves and Spurs boss was dismissed following his protests at Gibbs-White’s red card during that match and was handed a subsequent three-game ban for his reaction. Despite referee Rob Jones initially suggesting that the midfielder had got the ball in the tackle, he was advised to change his decision by Taylor, who was fourth official that day, and instead show Gibbs-White a second yellow card.

Taylor will be assisted by Ian Hussin and Neil Davies at St James’ Park with Lee Doughty as fourth official. VAR will be operated by Graham Scott at Stockley Park and he will be assisted by Mark Scholes.

Both teams will go into Thursday’s game in a bit of good form following wins at the weekend. The Magpies, courtesy of an Alexander Isak hat-trick and stunning strike from Jacob Murphy, comfortably overcame the challenge of Ipswich Town at Portman Road whilst Villa became the latest in a long line of clubs to defeat Manchester City with a 2-1 win over the reigning champions at Villa Park.