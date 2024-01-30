Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe believes there has been 'a lack of care' for Newcastle United supporters with the side's recent fixture schedule.

Newcastle beat Fulham 2-0 on Saturday at Craven Cottage following a 7pm kick-off which left supporters with no way of getting home after the match via train. And it's a similar situation just days later for The Magpies' trip to Aston Villa which kicks off at 8:15pm after being selected for live television broadcast on TNT Sports.

Next month, Newcastle travel to Arsenal on a Saturday evening (8pm kick-off) due to TNT Sports' broadcast before travelling to face Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the FA Cup in a midweek evening match.

Reflecting on the Fulham and Villa kick-off times in particular, Howe said: "Both kick-off times [are] strange. It looks like a lack of care for the supporters when you consider the loyalty and passion that the Newcastle supporters show.

"You know there is going to be huge numbers that want to go to the game. We thank them for their support and sympathise with the travel arrangements."

Speaking ahead of the Fulham game, Howe wanted to see more consideration given to supporters when scheduling matches.

“We’re all at the mercy of the TV companies and when they want to schedule games," he said. Not enough consideration is given to supporters and what they have to do to get to and from games.

“To get back from London at that time is incredibly difficult and my sympathies are with our supporters on that.

“When I look at the support we have had away from home, with some very difficult places to find and to navigate to and from, it has just been incredible. I’d love things to be easier for them in a game like this but we are at the mercy of the scheduling.”