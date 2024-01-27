Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has reiterated his commitment to Newcastle United following great transfer speculation surrounding him with a move to reigning German champions Bayern Munich. Newcastle United rejected a bid of around £12.8m for the defender and stood firm against the Bundesliga giants to keep hold of one of their vice-captain, leading Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund to reveal they were pulling-out of negotiations over the defender.

Trippier captained Newcastle United to a win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday night and post-match was asked about his future at the club. Speaking to BBC Newcastle, Trippier said: "There's been a lot of speculation about me recently, but I've always been committed to the club as I have been since I first signed and there's no place I'd rather be.

"I've always been committed to the club, they've done a lot for me and I want to give back. I'm happy here. Was it unsettling? No. I'm a professional, I'm experienced, and I try to block all the noise out."

Having started in the capital, Trippier was replaced in the final stages after receiving treatment on a groin injury. Newcastle’s injury record to date this season may have had supporters fretting that Trippier could become the latest name to join their extensive injury list, however, he also revealed that he was replaced by Emil Krafth purely as a precaution.