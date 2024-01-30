Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Newcastle United's trip to face Aston Villa on Tuesday (8:15pm kick-off).

John Brooks will be the referee for the match at Villa Park. Brooks' last match refereeing Newcastle was a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at St James' Park back in August.

The match saw Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak after Anthony Gordon had given Newcastle the lead. Despite being down to 10 men, Jurgen Klopp's side mounted a late comeback with Darwin Nunez scoring twice to secure a 2-1 win.

On Brooks' decision to send Van Dijk off Klopp said: "There is no active contact from Virgil van Dijk. It is just going for the ball and on the way there, he made contact.

”For this contact, getting three games, oh my God, unbelievable.”

John Brooks and Virgil van Dijk at St James' Park.

Van Dijk's reaction to the red card directed at Brooks saw him handed an additional one-match suspension and fine £100,000 after admitting he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards the match official.

Brooks will be hoping for less drama this time around at Villa Park, where he will be assisted by Lee Betts and Akil Howson. Michael Salisbury will be the fourth official with Andy Madley the video assistant referee, assisted by Harry Lennard.