Premier League make official Newcastle United decision v Aston Villa after 'unbelievable' Liverpool complaint
Aston Villa v Newcastle United: The Premier League have confirmed the match officials for Tuesday's match at Villa Park.
The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Newcastle United's trip to face Aston Villa on Tuesday (8:15pm kick-off).
John Brooks will be the referee for the match at Villa Park. Brooks' last match refereeing Newcastle was a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at St James' Park back in August.
The match saw Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak after Anthony Gordon had given Newcastle the lead. Despite being down to 10 men, Jurgen Klopp's side mounted a late comeback with Darwin Nunez scoring twice to secure a 2-1 win.
On Brooks' decision to send Van Dijk off Klopp said: "There is no active contact from Virgil van Dijk. It is just going for the ball and on the way there, he made contact.
”For this contact, getting three games, oh my God, unbelievable.”
Van Dijk's reaction to the red card directed at Brooks saw him handed an additional one-match suspension and fine £100,000 after admitting he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards the match official.
Brooks will be hoping for less drama this time around at Villa Park, where he will be assisted by Lee Betts and Akil Howson. Michael Salisbury will be the fourth official with Andy Madley the video assistant referee, assisted by Harry Lennard.
Newcastle head into the match having lost each of their last four in the Premier League and without a top flight away win since September. Aston Villa have picked up 28 points out of a possible 30 at home this season, just one point fewer than The Magpies have accumulated in total.