Ayoze Perez reveals the key areas Newcastle must improve on if they are to beat Brighton

Ayoze Perez admits Newcastle United need to be better on the ball if they are to unlock Brighton’s defence on Saturday.

The Magpies go looking for their first win of the season when they host Chris Hughton’s side at St James’s Park.

A dismal start to the season has seen United lose their four home Premier League games, their worst start to a campaign at St James’s Park in their history.

Newcastle have scored just three goals in front of their own fans, but found some goalscoring form in their last outing when they raced to a 2-0 lead over Manchester United inside the first 10 minutes at Old Trafford.

Perez, who was a key figure in that display alongside Yoshinori Muto, says the Magpies must now take that same intensity into their play when they take on Brighton.

He said: “It’s going to be massive. We are playing at home, three points are available that we can win.

“Over the two-week international break we are determined to make sure we are ready for this challenge.

“We have to make sure we perform as we have done against the top sides – we need the same energy, intensity and focus we showed against some of the big teams when we approach these games against sides we maybe can win against.

“We need to be sure we can do it against these kind of teams who are less open and more defensively solid. We need to be disciplined defensively, but better on the ball.

“We know we can do it, but it’s a different kind of challenge to what we’ve faced already this season. Brighton are a good team, very organised, but we have to believe in ourselves.

“The manager and the players really believe we’re close to getting positive results – now we just need to do it.”

Perez, last season’s top scorer with 10 goals, has yet to register this term.