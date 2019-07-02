Ayoze Perez set to follow Rafa Benitez out of Newcastle United
Ayzoe Perez is set to follow Rafa Benitez out of St James’s Park.
The Newcastle United forward is understood to be close to joining Leicester City.
Perez – the club’s leading scorer for the past two seasons – suggested it was “time for a change” last season, and there have been talks with the Premier League club this week.
Speaking to the Gazette, the 25-year-old said: “Obviously, it’s always going to be in my heart, whatever happens. This place, this city, this club – everything is going to be in my heart forever.”
Perez, signed as an unknown from Tenerife five years ago, has two years left on his United contract.
Meanwhile, Benitez left on Sunday when his managerial contract expired and today joined Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.
The club’s players report back for the start of pre-season training on Thursday.