West Ham will be sweating on the fitness of Lucas Paqueta when they host Newcastle United on Monday night.

The Brazilian has missed three of the Hammers’ last four league outings, with an ankle injury keeping him sidelined during their most recent wins over Arsenal and Leicester City. Despite the change in management in the London Stadium dugout, Paqueta has remained an important part of Graham Potter’s first-team and with eleven days between their last outing and their hosting of Newcastle United on Monday, many at the London Stadium will be hopeful of seeing the 27-year-old back in action next week.

Graham Potter’s Paqueta injury update

Speaking ahead of West Ham’s win over Leicester City last week, Potter revealed his hopes that both Paqueta and Vladimir Coufal could be fit to face the Magpies after missing the clash against the Foxes: “Both are progressing.” Potter said.

“Both won’t make the squad on Thursday but are making progress. Vladi, [there is] certainly a chance for Newcastle [on Monday].

“Lucas, we’ll just have to see how he responds. But certainly for Leicester, no.”

Paqueta’s Instagram fitness tease

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, Paqueta shared an update on his fitness to his 1.3m followers on Instagram. Posting a picture of him in training gear alongside the caption: ‘De volta, Glória a Deus’ which translates to English as ‘Back at it, Glory to God’.

That post has received 73,000 likes, with Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes one of those to interact with the post. Guimaraes liked it and replied to the picture with two love heart emojis.

Paqueta and Guimaraes have a long history together and played alongside each other at Lyon before their respective moves to the Premier League. Such was the relationship between the pair, Paqueta was heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park in the summer of 2022 before he eventually made the switch to the London Stadium in a deal that cost the Hammers £51m - a club record deal.

Brazil squad

Paqueta’s fitness will undoubtedly be tested ahead of their clash with the Magpies and then their trip to Goodison Park five days later. Following those outings, the Hammers will have two weeks to rest and recover as international football takes centre stage before the FA Cup quarter-finals at the end of the month.

Paqueta, meanwhile, has been included in Brazil’s preliminary 52-man squad for their upcoming matches against Colombia and Argentina - and has been joined by some familiar faces in that squad. Both Guimaraes and Joelinton have also been named in that squad - although Brazil will have to drop over half of the members of that squad when a 23-man squad is announced later this week.

Paqueta’s inclusion in the preliminary squad could be a hint that he is closing in on a return to action. All eyes will be on the final squad, due to be released on Friday, to see whether he has made the final cut.