The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Barcelona consider a move for a Newcastle United target.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United’s attempts to land one of European football’s most in-form strikers has reportedly been dealt a blow after Barcelona entered the race for his services.

The Magpies have been forced to utilise Anthony Gordon in their lead striker role in the draws with Manchester City and Everton and the England international has produced two lively displays, scoring an equaliser in the former of those two games. Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson are expected to return from respective foot and back injuries after the international break - but there is still believed to be a desire to add to Eddie Howe’s attacking options over the next two transfer windows.

The Magpies have been linked with a number of forwards from across Europe including the likes of Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Juventus striker Arkaduisz Malik and Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo in recent months. However, the most persistent links have been with Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David, who has scored eight goals in 13 appearances so far this season and netted the winning goal in a 1-0 Champions League win against La Liga giants Real Madrid in midweek.

David was believed to have held talks with Chelsea during the summer transfer window - but remained at Lille and will venture into the final six months of his current deal with the Ligue 1 club in the new year. Speaking of the situation regarding his contract, the Canada star has revealed he is ‘open to anything’ and remains in talks with his current club over a possible extension.

He told The Athletic: “It just didn’t happen. There were a couple of offers and we just didn’t finish the deal, that’s it. I spoke to a couple of teams. I spoke with coaches. But ultimately made the decision to stay.What am I waiting for? I guess now it’s easier to say. I’m in the last year of my contract. Eventually my contract is going to run out. So then we’ll see. We’ll see what happens next year. Well, right now we’re speaking with the (Lille President Oliver Letang) about a possible extension. We’ll see how that goes. I’m open to anything.I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best league in the world. And for me it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

Newcastle are believed to have watched David in action throughout this season and last - but their hopes of landing the forward could be hampered by reports suggesting Barcelona have identified the 24-year-old as a leading candidate to become their leading striker next season.Spanish outlet Sport have claimed David has ‘no intention’ of penning a new deal with Lille and Barca are ready to ‘try and convince him’ to make a free transfer switch to the Catalan giants next summer.