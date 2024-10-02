EFL confirm official Newcastle United v Chelsea Carabao Cup decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defeated AFC Wimbledon thanks to a sole Fabian Schar goal on the stroke of half-time.

A week on from their initially scheduled clash at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, Newcastle United and AFC Wimbledon squared off at St James’ Park for a place in Round Four of the Carabao Cup. Despite a dominant performance from the hosts, they scored just once against their League Two opponents and were reliant on a penalty kick, their second in as many games, to secure their passage into the next round.

And in the next round await their second Premier League opponents of the competition so far with Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea set to make the trip to the north east. The Blues defeated Barrow by five goals last week to progress.

In a repeat of last season’s quarter-final, albeit at a different venue, Chelsea will pose a stern test to Eddie Howe’s side and one that adds to their growing list of difficult cup games. The EFL have confirmed that the match with Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 30 October and kick-off at 7:45pm. The match will be shown on Sky Sports +.

Tottenham v Manchester City has been chosen by Sky Sports for broadcast on their Main Event channel whilst Brighton’s clash against Liverpool will be shown on Sky Sports Football.

The Magpies have enjoyed a good recent record in this competition, reaching the final in 2022/23 before falling on penalties at the last-eight stage at Stamford Bridge last year.