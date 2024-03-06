Bayern Munich provide competition as Newcastle eye shock Premier League swoop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a shock swoop on Premier League rivals Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

Football Transfers have reported the Magpies are ready to boost their options at left-back by making a move for Gunners star Oleksandr Zinchenko - but will face major competition from German giants Bayern Munich, who are increasingly concerned over Real Madrid’s interest in Alphonso Davies.

Zinchenko joined the Gunners from Manchester City in a £32 million deal during the summer of 2022 and played a key role in helping Mikel Arteta’s men challenge his former club for the Premier League title before falling narrowly short during the final month of the season. Zinchenko has continued to feature heavily for Arsenal as they once again challenge for major honours during the current campaign and has revealed his admiration for the man that took him to the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking about Arteta earlier this season, he told Sky Sports: "The impact he (Arteta) had and has right now for me is a lot. I said many times one day if I am going to leave City and stay in the Premier League it will be [for] only one manager, which is him. The way he sees football, his vision, his character, he is a winner. That is what I like the most from people. Obviously he knew me as a player and a person when he called me, I had a couple of conversations before I joined Arsenal. He told me what he wants to see from me, the club's vision, the club's plan and strategy. I liked everything of that and that is why I came.”