Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United-linked defender Leif Davis stole the show for Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old played a part in The Tractor Boys' opening two goals before scoring the winner in a 3-2 victory over Bristol Rovers at Portman Road. It was Davis' first goal of the season for Ipswich in a match that also saw him equal the record for most assists in a Championship campaign by a defender.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davis' 14 assists with 10 games remaining is equal to the record set by Kieran Trippier during the 2013-14 season with Burnley. Trippier, who joined Newcastle in 2022, has since established himself as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League.

But as Newcastle look for an upgrade on the opposite flank, left-back Davis has been touted as a potential summer addition. TalkSPORT claim The Magpies and Premier League rivals West Ham United have shown an interest in the former Leeds United player, who has strong connections to the North East.

Ipswich Town left-back Leif Davis is a boyhood Newcastle United fan. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Davis was born and raised in Newcastle and started his youth career with Wallsend Boys Club. He played 14 times for Leeds, including twice in the Premier League before joining AFC Bournemouth on loan.

Leeds sold Davis to Ipswich for around £1million last season, a deal they may now regret given his performances since departing Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad