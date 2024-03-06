Newcastle United & West Ham eye potential record-breaker after Leeds transfer decision
Newcastle United-linked defender Leif Davis stole the show for Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.
The 24-year-old played a part in The Tractor Boys' opening two goals before scoring the winner in a 3-2 victory over Bristol Rovers at Portman Road. It was Davis' first goal of the season for Ipswich in a match that also saw him equal the record for most assists in a Championship campaign by a defender.
Davis' 14 assists with 10 games remaining is equal to the record set by Kieran Trippier during the 2013-14 season with Burnley. Trippier, who joined Newcastle in 2022, has since established himself as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League.
But as Newcastle look for an upgrade on the opposite flank, left-back Davis has been touted as a potential summer addition. TalkSPORT claim The Magpies and Premier League rivals West Ham United have shown an interest in the former Leeds United player, who has strong connections to the North East.
Davis was born and raised in Newcastle and started his youth career with Wallsend Boys Club. He played 14 times for Leeds, including twice in the Premier League before joining AFC Bournemouth on loan.
Leeds sold Davis to Ipswich for around £1million last season, a deal they may now regret given his performances since departing Elland Road.
Davis helped Ipswich to promotion from League One in his first season at the club and is now eyeing back-to-back promotions with the side currently sitting second in the Championship table. He is contracted at Portman Road until the end of next season but has an option in his contract to extend his stay until June 2026.