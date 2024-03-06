Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has committed his future to the club amid speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League this summer. Newcastle United and Chelsea are among the clubs linked with a potential move for the 24-year-old who has nine goals and eight assists in all competitions for AC Milan this season.

Leao has consistently impressed for the Italian club since his move from Lille in 2019 and has netted double-figures in his last two Serie A campaigns. Despite a slight drop off this season, the Portuguese international is among the hottest properties on the continent and a reported £150m valuation by his club is evidence of how highly he is valued by those at the San Siro.

Leao has been tipped with a potential move away from the club this summer, however, he has reiterated his loyalty to AC Milan, describing them as the club that helped him ‘grow into a man’. Speaking to Il Corriere della Sera, Leao said: “My future is at Milan, I am here and I have four years left. Milan helped me when I was in a very difficult situation and they supported me.

"I won’t forget. I am loyal. I was a kid when I arrived and I’ve grown up as a man and as a footballer. I want to win again, my head is here.”