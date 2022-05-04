Here is a round-up of the latest Newcastle United transfer news and gossip…

Bayern Munich poised to make move for Hugo Ekitike

Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer with 90 Football (via GetFootballNewsFrance) reporting that the German giants are leading the race for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reims' French forward Hugo Ekitike (R) fights for the ball withBrest's French defender Lilian Brassier (L) during the French L1 football match between Reims and Brest at the Auguste Delaune Stadium in Reims, on February 20, 2022. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP)

The Magpies attempted to sign Ekitike in January but the player opted to remain at Reims for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

He has scored 10 goals in 24 matches for the French club in all competitions this season but has had his campaign cut short due to a hamstring injury.

Now Reims are looking to cash-in on the young striker for around £33million this summer, with president Jean-Pierre Caillot stating: “In Hugo’s case, he would waste time staying with us.

"The money will be used to grow and improve the club. Hugo will be allowed to go, and he’s probably going to leave – there wasn’t a big club that didn’t inquire for him.”

Newcastle are expected to reignite their interest in Ekitike once their transfer window opens on June 10. But they now face stiff competition from Bayern Munich along with the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Sevilla.

Unlike Newcastle, these clubs will be able to offer Ekitike Champions League football next season – that could make it harder to convince him to make the switch to St James’s Park.

Newcastle will have to pay £60million in order to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United

Manchester United want at least £60million for Marcus Rashford this summer, according to 90min.

The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford this season with four goals in 25 Premier League appearances.

But Newcastle United and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs monitoring Rashford’s situation.

The England international could be tempted to leave Man United this summer in order to secure more gametime ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But the reported £60million minimum asking price means Newcastle would have to smash their club record transfer fee in order to secure Rashford’s services this summer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.