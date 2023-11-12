AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle United: Debutant Ben Parkinson reacts to his first competitive appearance for The Magpies.

Ben Parkinson made his Newcastle United debut against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening.

The 18-year-old forward came off the bench in place of 17-year-old full Premier League debutant Lewis Miley for the final 25-minutes of the match. Newcastle were beaten 2-0 following a Dominic Solanke brace, but it was still a day to remember for Parkinson.

"It's something you dream of as a kid, especially as a Newcastle fan," he told BBC Newcastle. "I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way and especially the gaffer for putting his trust in me.

"It's surreal and hard to get my head around. A few years ago I wouldn't have put myself in this position but I've put my head down and worked hard. A really proud moment.

"It was tough the result but I just had to enjoy it, play with a smile on my face and work as hard as I can to prove to myself and everyone else that I can hopefully get another opportunity."

The Newcastle academy graduate went on to pay tribute to the support of the club's vice-captain Kieran Trippier and the leadership group.

"They're amazing with me day to day when I've come up to train from the academy and when I've been away with the side in the last three games," he added. "Putting their arm around me and making sure I'm fitting in with the group and comfortable.

"When I came on, Tripps put his arm around me and just told me to come on and play with a smile on my face."

Parkinson had been at Newcastle's academy since the age of eight but has been in and around the first-team after travelling with the squad to America for the Premier League Summer Series in pre-season.