‘Got to score’ - Alan Shearer delivers verdict on key Newcastle United moment during Borussia Dortmund clash

Newcastle United tasted defeat for the first time in this season’s Champions League after being defeated 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund.

By Joe Buck
Published 26th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Alan Shearer has delivered his verdict on a key moment during Newcastle United’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night. After falling behind on the stroke of half-time, Callum Wilson was presented with a golden opportunity to level proceedings in the 57th minute, however, his effort was denied by Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal.

A goal at that moment could have transformed Newcastle’s fortunes on a wet night at St James’ Park and Shearer believes the nine-cap England international should have opened his Champions League account.

Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live: “He’s got to score, it has to be in the back of the net. It was a brilliant tackle from Schar to set them on their way and a great interchange between Wilson and Gordon.

“Wilson took a touch and I don’t know if he needed it. It just gave the keeper the chance to set himself.”

