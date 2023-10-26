Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Shearer has delivered his verdict on a key moment during Newcastle United’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night. After falling behind on the stroke of half-time, Callum Wilson was presented with a golden opportunity to level proceedings in the 57th minute, however, his effort was denied by Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal.

A goal at that moment could have transformed Newcastle’s fortunes on a wet night at St James’ Park and Shearer believes the nine-cap England international should have opened his Champions League account.

Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live: “He’s got to score, it has to be in the back of the net. It was a brilliant tackle from Schar to set them on their way and a great interchange between Wilson and Gordon.