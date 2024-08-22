Bournemouth agree ‘groundbreaking’ deal ahead of Newcastle United clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bournemouth have agreed a ‘groundbreaking collaboration’ with the WWE 2K games ahead of the visit of Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Cherries drew their opening match of the season away at Nottingham Forest, but will return to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday full of confidence that they can defeat a Magpies side that they have a decent record against in recent times. Andoni Iraola’s side took four points from their two games against Newcastle United last season and were only denied a full house by a very late Matt Ritchie equaliser at St James’ Park.

Their meeting this weekend comes with the potential of Bournemouth handing a debut to club-record signing Evanilson, whilst Newcastle United could give Lloyd Kelly his first competitive start as a Magpies player. Kelly left Bournemouth to join Newcastle on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Ahead of that match, Bournemouth have announced a ‘groundbreaking collaboration’ with WWE 2K games and become the first club to agree such a deal. Speaking about the collaboration, Rob Mitchell, Bournemouth’s commercial director, said: “Partnering with WWE 2K is a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with our supporters in a new and innovative way. This collaboration will combine the thrill of WWE 2K’s gameplay, with the dynamic world of Premier League football.”

Bournemouth themed content will be available in the coming weeks and could add extra spice to their meetings with Fulham this season. The Cottagers are owned by Shahid Khan with his son, Tony Khan, president of All Elite Wrestling - WWE’s biggest competitors.