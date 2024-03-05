Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AFC Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes will be leaving the club at the end of the 2023-24 season.

This comes as Newcastle United search for a new sporting director with Dan Ashworth currently on gardening leave following an approach from Manchester United. Hughes has obvious links to Newcastle through Eddie Howe and the number of former Bournemouth staff behind the scenes at Newcastle but is not thought to be in contention for the role at St James' Park.

Hughes is a former team-mate of Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall at Bournemouth and was managed by the pair as he returned to Dean Court later in his career. The 44-year-old became The Cherries' technical director in 2016, while Howe was still manager of Bournemouth.

Bournemouth released a statement confirming Hughes' departure at the end of the season which included a statement from the former Scotland international.

“Working for AFC Bournemouth has always been a source of great joy and pride for me," Hughes said. "Initially representing the club as a player and then subsequently in a football leadership role, I count every moment I’ve spent here as a blessing.

“As technical director, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside some of the most talented and dedicated individuals the game can offer. It’s been ten challenging, enjoyable and rewarding years in this post.

“The journey we have been on, as a club, is nothing short of remarkable. Where we are currently, on and off the pitch, assures me the future is bright.

“In Bill Foley, AFCB has an owner who is as ambitious as he is smart and committed. In Neill Blake, the club has a top-tier CEO who has always made decisions which place the best interests of the club and its supporters before anything else.

“On the technical side, we have a group of players and coaching setup who complement each other perfectly. Andoni is one of Europe’s most exciting managerial prospects and the playing squad is arguably the best we’ve ever had. I’ve zero doubt that match days will continue to be exciting and entertaining for our fans.

“The club requires a healthy lead-up time to plan for the summer and beyond so this is the right time to announce that I will be leaving at the end of the season.

“I look forward to the day I return as a supporter in the company of my wife and our five children who are the biggest of Cherries fans, but before then an important end to this season awaits and I am looking forward to a strong finish. Up the Cherries.”

The reasons behind Hughes' departure have not been made public at this stage. He has been linked with positions at Newcastle, Liverpool and Serie A side AS Roma.

Although the former Bournemouth midfielder has worked closely with Howe in the past, the Newcastle head coach will not be involved in the decision-making process regarding the appointment of a new sporting director.

"It'll be the club's decision and rightly so," Howe said. "It won't just be my opinion that they will listen to, they'll be listening to lots of different opinions from lots of different people.

