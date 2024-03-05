Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has given the 'red card to the blue card' following proposals to introduce a new form of punishment in elite-level football.

Infantino has stated that blue cards would not be used in elite-level football, effectively putting an end to any immediate concerns about a major rule change in the professional game.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal came from the International Football Association Board (IFAB) which involved having players sin-binned for 10 minutes as an intermediary punishment between the current yellow and red cards. The blue card was set to undergo a trial period at lower levels before being introduced at the top level further down the line.

According to IFAB, blue cards would be reserved for players who commit cynical fouls or show dissent to match officials. After the offending player serves 10 minutes in the 'sin bin' they will be allowed to return to play. Sin bins are currently in place at the lower levels of non-league and women's football for dissent, but no blue cards are issued. The plans were met with a significant backlash from those across football. Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe weighed in on the discussion last month. "I'm not a big fan, to be honest," he said. "I think that's what yellow cards are for. I think the current system works well, it's just got to be applied right.

“I think adding a blue card would just add more confusion, in my opinion, so I'm against it.

"It will change it a lot but not, for me, in a good way because I think it will make it very bitty. More stop-start and I fear for the players who have to go off for 10 minutes and then re-find the rhythm of a Premier League game after 10 minutes out. I'm not sure it works personally."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also publicly slammed the idea of blue cards, stating games would become like 'the Wild West'.

World football governing body FIFA has since stated claims to introduce the cards in elite football were 'incorrect and premature'.

As a result, IFAB postponed the publication of the blue card proposals, which were discussed at the annual general meeting on March 2.

Ahead of the meeting, FIFA president Infantino poured cold water on the blue card discussion as he told Sky Sports: "No, there will not be any blue cards used at elite level. This is a topic that is non-existent for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"FIFA is completely opposed to blue cards. I was not aware of this topic and I'm the president of FIFA and FIFA has a say in the IFAB.

"If you want a title, it's a 'red card to the blue card' I don't know if this makes sense but no way, no way. We have to be serious, we have to be always open at IFAB at FIFA to look into proposals and every proposal and every idea has to be treated with respect of course.

"But once you look at it, you have to protect the game, the essence of the game and the tradition of the game - there's no blue card."