Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer headlines from around the Premier League:

Serie A star closes in on Premier League move

Juventus defender Dean Huijsen is closing in on a move to Bournemouth after completing a medical with the Cherries. Huijsen spent last season on-loan at Roma and impressed in the italian capital, first under Jose Mourinho and then Daniele De Rossi.

He has been extensively linked with a move to England this summer with Newcastle United among the clubs credited with an interest in him, however, it will be the south coast and the Vitality Stadium where he will play his football next season. The Cherries will pay Juventus £15m in all, including add-ons, for Huijsen.

David De Gea’s Serie A move off

David De Gea will not move to Genoa this summer amid reports from Sky Sports that the Spaniard’s ‘unrealistic salary expectations’ have put off the Serie A side. De Gea has been a free agent for over a year following his release by Manchester United last summer.

Having been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as well as a return to England, including speculation he could be signed by Newcastle United, the 33-year-old is searching for a new club. His last appearance for the Red Devils came at Wembley in their losing effort against Manchester City in the 2023 FA Cup final - one they would go on to avenge a year later.

West Ham ‘eye’ Premier League duo

West Ham have been linked with a move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer with a rumoured £15m fee potentially enough to secure his services. The former Crystal Palace man has just one year left on his current contract at Old Trafford and could be allowed to leave Manchester United before the August 30 deadline.