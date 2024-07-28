Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United defeated Hull City 2-0 at the MKM Stadium in a pre-season game that threw up plenty of talking points.

This was the first time supporters could watch Eddie Howe’s side in action this pre-season and the 4,500 Magpies fans in attendance at the MKM Stadium saw them score a comfortable 2-0 victory courtesy of goals from Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy. Howe picked a strong starting side for the game, but injuries and absences across the squad are starting to bite with a few players having to play out of position. Here, we take a look at five takeaways from Newcastle’s win over Hull:

Jacob Murphy’s run of form

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the standout performances on Saturday afternoon came courtesy of Murphy. The winger, who also netted during their pre-season win over SpVgg Unterhaching, grabbed another goal and an assist at the MKM Stadium, bringing his tally to three goals and six assists in his last eight outings, both competitive and uncompetitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are question marks over the right-wing position going forward with Miguel Almiron being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. The Paraguayan was not involved on Saturday but did return to training late in the week.

Murphy’s purple patch in-front of goal, albeit in a small sample size and including friendlies, will give Howe something to ponder on if and when a big decision is made about his options out wide.

Midfield role for Hall

One tactical surprise Howe sprung on Saturday was to start Lewis Hall in the middle of midfield. Hall has predominantly played at left-back during his time at the club, but with Jamal Lewis also named in the starting side and Tino Livramento at right-back, Hall was shifted into midfield.

It is a role he has played before having come through Chelsea’s ranks as a midfielder, but it was the first time Newcastle United fans had seen the teenager in that position. The early signs were good for the former Blues man as he hit a couple of delicious balls out to the right to set Jacob Murphy on his way onto goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His technical ability was on display throughout with Hall acting as a calming presence alongside the hustle and bustle and all-action Joelinton beside him. But those technical skills didn’t mean an absence of grit and determination with Hall often finding himself charging into - and largely winning - tackles to win the ball back for his side.

He was then shifted backwards into defence as the first half progressed. Midfield is not likely to be a role that Hall will have to fill too much this season, especially with the likes of Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff to come back into the fold, however, it is a nice alternative for Howe to have when required.

Injury issues continue to bite - new transfer priority?

Although this match was nothing more than a fitness building session for those involved, it did expose the lack of depth available to Howe at this current time. With now less than three weeks to go until their season gets underway against Southampton at St James’ Park, time is ticking for the club to not only get signings through the door, but to also get their players up to full fitness.

Dan Burn and Emil Krafth were forced to play the full 90 minutes at centre-back as the lack of options available to Howe in that area became abundantly clear. Fabian Schar is to come back into the fold, but Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman will still be missing for a considerable period - is this an area where Newcastle United will look to strengthen in the coming days and weeks?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without any of their international players, plus the absences of Willock, Longstaff and Kelly through injury, the current first-team squad looks very light. The Newcastle side that started the game at the MKM Stadium was probably the strongest senior side available to Howe and with Hall and Krafth playing out of position, Jamal Lewis, who looks likely to leave the club at left-back and Jamie Miley in midfield, they have a long way to go to naming their strongest XI come August 17.

Sanusi sparks

Whilst Murphy will take all the credit, his second-half replacement Trevan Sanusi should get a special mention for a bright performance on the wing. In a final half an hour or so that petered out as both sides made wholesale changes to their sides, Sanusi was one of the brightest players on the pitch and looked very lively on the ball.

One moment, where he picked the ball up inside his own half and drove down the left to earn his side a goal kick was a particular highlight of the second period. There isn’t an expectation that Sanusi will see much first-team football this season, but his performance on Humberside, albeit very brief, showed just a glimpse of what could come from him in the future.

Getty Images

Impressive Isak

It may have only been a friendly, but Isak once again showed his class in front of goal as he grabbed yet another goal. His instinctive finish from Murphy’s cross set his side on their way - and he could easily have had an assist but for a superb stop by Ivor Pandur to deny a Joelinton header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad