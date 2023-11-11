AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United: Some early team news has emerged ahead of kick-off at the Vitality Stadium.

Newcastle United are missing some key players for their trip to AFC Bournemouth this evening - with at least 11 now ruled out.

Bruno Guimaraes is suspended for the trip while Sandro Tonali is banned and Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn, Harvey Barnes and Javier Manquillo are all injured.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Callum Wilson was also deemed a doubt for the match following a hamstring issue picked up at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. Sky Sports have claimed Wilson is set to miss the match with a video emerging on social media showing the Newcastle team leaving their hotel with the striker nowhere to be seen.

Lewis Miley could be handed his full Premier League debut at the Vitality Stadium while Under-21s trio Amadou Diallo, Alex Murphy and Ben Parkinson have all travelled with the squad.

Joe Willock is also likely to be handed his first Premier League start of the season while Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall are under consideration to make their full league debuts for the club.

Newcastle head into the game at the Vitality Stadium with a depleted squad but in a good run of form in the Premier League having gone unbeaten in each of their last seven matches. Last time out, Eddie Howe's side beat Arsenal 1-0 at St James' Park.

But The Magpies have won just one league game away from home so far this season, a record 8-0 victory at Sheffield United back in September.

Newcastle United team news confirmed at 4:30pm.