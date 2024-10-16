Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matty Longstaff has revealed he is ‘proud’ of what his brother Sean has achieved at Newcastle United whilst claiming he is made a ‘scapegoat’ by fans.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Matty Longstaff made his Premier League debut for Newcastle United in October 2019, playing alongside brother Sean in midfield as Steve Bruce’s side secured a 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James’ Park. Matty was the matchwinner on that day in what many believed could be the start of a glistening career at St James’ Park with the two Longstaff brothers playing regularly alongside each other.

However, that did not transpire with Matty, after recovering from a serious knee injury, now playing in the MLS with Toronto FC. Sean, meanwhile, is still at Newcastle United and is a first-team regular under Eddie Howe.

However, Sean’s time in the starting XI has not been all plain sailing with the 26-year-old’s performances often receiving unwarranted criticism online. Speaking to The Athletic the Matty launched a staunch defence of his older brother, stating: “I’m so proud of everything Sean has achieved. He gets stick from certain fans at times, which he doesn’t deserve, and he’s made a scapegoat.

“But look at the games he’s played, the goals he’s scored in big games, and how mentally strong he is. I’ve always looked up to him and even more so now. I don’t think people understand the pressures of being the homegrown kid.”

The Magpies currently have a cohort of boyhood Newcastle United fans in their first-team, of which Longstaff is a major part. However, the belief that these players are held to a higher standard than their colleagues is something that has cropped up in recent times, with Dan Burn revealing to the Gazette, following their win over Tottenham Hotspur back in April, of a similar experience.

“You’re probably held to a little bit of a higher level when you’re local because they expect you know what is expected from you and when you don’t hit those standards I feel you are treated worse than those lads who don’t have that expectation.” Burn said. “That’s just part and parcel of it but to know you’re loved and appreciated by the fans is great.”