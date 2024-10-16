Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

Sane’s contract at Bayern is up at the end of the 2024-25 season, meaning he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement at a foreign club such as Newcastle from January. The 28-year-old scored 39 goals in 135 matches for Manchester City between 2016 and 2020 before joining Bayern Munich for an initial £38million.

He has since scored 49 goals in 179 appearances for Bayern, winning three Bundesliga titles in the process. But with Sane’s contract situation uncertain, several clubs are monitoring his situation.

Sane recently featured for Bayern in their shock 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Champions League earlier this month. The winger has a respectable scoring record in the competition with 23 goals in 62 appearances across spells at Schalke, City and Bayern.

Sources in Germany have listed Newcastle as one of the clubs set to be interested in the winger. Bayern are in talks to tie the player down to a new contract but he would likely have to take a pay cut - fuelling speculation that he could leave the club on a free transfer.

The German international’s wage demands could price Newcastle out of a move for the winger with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United understood to be interested.

According to Sky Sport in Germany, Sane’s ‘first option’ would be to agree a new deal at Bayern Munich and is not planning on leaving the club or signing a pre-contract agreement in January.

At the moment, talks are ongoing though Sane’s situation is one to keep an eye on as he could become one of football’s most sought-after free agents next summer should he be unable to agree a deal at Bayern.