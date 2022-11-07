Miguel Almiron's one-word reaction to Newcastle United scoring streak as Bruno Guimaraes responds

Almiron netted his eighth goal of the season to open the scoring for Newcastle at St Mary’s, a match they went on to win 4-1. It was the Paraguayan’s eighth goal of the season with seven of them coming in his last seven Premier League games.

The winger has been nominated for the Premier League player of the month award for October with the winner being announced later this week. He has been strongly tipped to win the award and has continued his strong form into November with a solo effort against The Saints.

Almiron picked up Callum Wilson’s pass and charged towards goal, wrong-footing defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles before stroking the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates his goal with fellow Newcastle United players during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Newcastle United at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Afterwards, Almiron posted photos of him celebrating the goal on Instagram along with the caption: “Bendecido.” Spanish for ‘blessed’.

The second half saw Newcastle extend their lead with goals from Chris Wood, Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes, who responded to Almiron in Portuguese: “Tamo junto (we’re together).”

Guimaraes was also nominated for the Premier League's player of the month award for October alongside Almiron and Kieran Trippier.

While the Brazilian admitted he was ‘proud’ to be nominated for the award once again, he urged people to vote for the Paraguayan instead.