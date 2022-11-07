News you can trust since 1849
Miguel Almiron's one-word reaction to Newcastle United scoring streak as Bruno Guimaraes responds

Miguel Almiron continued his fine form in front of goal for Newcastle United at Southampton on Sunday.

By Dominic Scurr
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 4:04pm

Almiron netted his eighth goal of the season to open the scoring for Newcastle at St Mary’s, a match they went on to win 4-1. It was the Paraguayan’s eighth goal of the season with seven of them coming in his last seven Premier League games.

The winger has been nominated for the Premier League player of the month award for October with the winner being announced later this week. He has been strongly tipped to win the award and has continued his strong form into November with a solo effort against The Saints.

Almiron picked up Callum Wilson’s pass and charged towards goal, wrong-footing defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles before stroking the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates his goal with fellow Newcastle United players during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Newcastle United at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Afterwards, Almiron posted photos of him celebrating the goal on Instagram along with the caption: “Bendecido.” Spanish for ‘blessed’.

The second half saw Newcastle extend their lead with goals from Chris Wood, Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes, who responded to Almiron in Portuguese: “Tamo junto (we’re together).”

£25m Newcastle United man praises ‘brilliant’ team-mate for what he did to help ...

Guimaraes was also nominated for the Premier League's player of the month award for October alongside Almiron and Kieran Trippier.

While the Brazilian admitted he was ‘proud’ to be nominated for the award once again, he urged people to vote for the Paraguayan instead.

He said: “Very proud to be running for the best of the month again, but I wanted to ask you to vote [for] Miggy, even if me and [Trippier] are doing well, Miggy is living his dreams.”

