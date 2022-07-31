Brendan Rodgers responds to Newcastle United bid for Leicester City's James Maddison

Brendan Rodgers has responded to Newcastle United’s bid for James Maddison.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 9:19 pm

The club has had an offer for the 25-year-old rejected by Leicester City, and Rodgers was asked about Maddison’s situation after his team’s 1-0 win over Sevilla today.

"Nothing on that, very much still a player here,” said Leicester manager Rodgers. “Actually, these players are sought-after, because they’re talents. See from his performance how happy he (Maddison) is. Not for me to put values on players, but that might cover three-quarters of his left leg. He's a top player."

United head coach Eddie Howe was asked about his club’s interest in Maddison after yesterday's 2-1 win over Athletic Bilabo at St James’s Park. Howe said: “Predictable answer, no.”

Asked for an update on the club’s efforts in the transfer market, Howe added: “We’re trying. We’d love to add to the squad before Saturday’s game (against Nottingham Forest, but there’s no guarantee.”

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.
