Brendan Rodgers reveals James Maddison ‘talks’ amid Newcastle United speculation

Newcastle United saw two bids for Maddison rejected by the Foxes earlier this window with the two clubs still apart in their valuation of the player.

United’s second-bid was reportedly around the £45million mark but Leicester, despite adding just one senior player to their ranks this summer, remain reluctant to see the 25-year-old leave the club this summer.

Newcastle have yet to come back in with a third bid for the England international and Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that the club are in-talks with Maddison over extending his stay at the club.

When asked whether the club had opened talks with Chelsea-linked defender Wesley Fofana and Maddison over extending their stay at the club, Rodgers said:

“I believe so, I believe they’ve spoken. Yeah, Jon [Rudkin] has spoken to them a number of times, yes.

“I’m pretty sure the club would want to do that [extend his deal]. Both sides have to be able to find an agreement.

“With James, with two years left, naturally the club would want to protect the asset. But it works both ways.

Brendan Rodgers has revealed James Maddison is in talks over a new deal at Leicester City (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“Sometimes, everything goes onto the club. If a player, I’m not saying James, doesn’t want to sign it, then it can be a stalemate.

“But absolutely, he’s an outstanding player and of course, Leicester City would benefit from keeping him longer.”

Maddison and Leicester are set to welcome Southampton to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, still searching for their first win of the season.

Despite picking up just one point from games with Brentford and Arsenal, Rodgers believes that the midfielder is playing at the ‘highest level’ this season:

“He looks strong, dynamic and he’s created and scored a goal already this season. He’s a wonderful player.

“He plays the game with the type of personality and charisma that you want. It doesn’t matter what stadium you go into, he plays at the very highest level and thankfully his game is at that level.”