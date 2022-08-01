The club last week had a £40million bid for the attacking midfielder rejected last week. However, the Daily Telegraph report that Newcastle have returned with a £45million offer with “staggered” payments.
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers was yesterday asked about Newcastle’s first offer for the 25-year-old. Rodgers said: “Nothing on that, very much still a player here. Actually, these players are sought-after, because they’re talents. See from performance how happy he (Maddison) is. Not for me to put values on players, but that might cover three-quarters of his left leg. He's a top player."
Eddie Howe was asked if he could say anything on the club’s bid after Saturday’s win over Athletic Bilbao. United’s head coach said: “Predictable answer, no.”
Asked if he was hopeful of signing a player before Saturday’s opener against Nottingham Forest, Howe said: “We’re trying. We’d love to add to the squad before Saturday’s game, but there’s no guarantee.”