Josh Dasilva was given his marching orders following a straight leg challenge into Matt Targett’s shin on the 10 minute mark. While the foul certainly appeared unintentional, a VAR check deemed it worthy of a sending off as referee Mike Dean brandished the straight red card.

The Magpies went on to secure a 2-0 win with goals from Joelinton and Joe Willock in the first half. But Bees boss Thomas Frank pointed to an early red card as the deciding factor in the game.

Following the match, Frank commented: “I think it's a completely random situation that has unfortunately given Josh a red card.

Referee Mike Dean shows a red card to Josh Dasilva of Brentford after a foul during the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on February 26, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"I understand with VAR, the perception of why it is given but anyone who knows football will see he's tried to step in front of the ball and tried to put his foot down. Apparently that is a red card?

“Coincidentally, he hit the player and that turned into a red card that decided the game.”

The result saw Newcastle leapfrog Brentford in the table with a fourth win in five Premier League matches.

Eddie Howe's side are now 14th in the table following a seven game unbeaten run while Brentford sit three points above the relegation zone following a run of eight league matches without a win.

The newly promoted Bees dropped to 15th, with 18th placed Burnley having three games in hand on Frank’s side heading into the business end of the season.

