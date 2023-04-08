Frank was the first opposition manager to go up against Howe’s Newcastle back in November 2021. The match at St James’ Park ended 3-3 though Howe had to watch it from a hotel after testing positive for Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Newcastle have won their last two against The Bees. Winning the away fixture last season 2-0 and securing a 5-1 win at St James’ Park back in October.

Heading into today’s match, Newcastle are hoping to make it five wins in a row to continue their charge for Champions League qualification. Brentford sit ninth, 10 points behind United in the Premier League table.

And Frank acknowledged the ‘fantastic job’ Howe and his coaching staff have done over the past season-and-a-half at Newcastle.

The Brentford boss said in his programme notes: “Eddie Howe and his staff have done a fantastic job since they arrived at Newcastle in November 2021. “They have developed a side that is front-footed, aggressive and organised in the pressure. Newcastle’s defensive record this season in crazy impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the ball, they are very dynamic and have a lot of quality in forward areas. This will be another tough test against one of the in-form sides in the Premier League, but I have so much belief in this group of players, and they have so much belief in themselves.”