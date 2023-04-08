Simon Jordan makes incredible Newcastle United U-turn with Spurs, Liverpool & Chelsea claim

But with Newcastle currently sitting third in the Premier League table with 10 games remaining, the former Crystal Palace owner is now backing Eddie Howe’s side to not only finish inside the top six, but achieve Champions League qualification.

At the start of the season, Jordan made a £1,000 bet with his talkSPORT colleague Jim White about The Magpies’ top six credentials.

Back in September, he said: “ I think that people who are projecting what Newcastle are going to achieve, including that wally Jim White who has bet me £1,000 that they are going to finish sixth in the league – and I’ll take that money in advance Jim if you want to pay it now – are unrealistic.”

Newcastle United's English striker Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Newcastle at the London Stadium, in London on April 5, 2023.

But Jordan has since conceded that he will have to pay out the £1,000 as he said on talkSPORT following Newcastle’s 5-1 win at West Ham United on Wednesday evening.

“I think they'll get in the top four [this season],” he admitted. “I think not only will I lose a bet on the top six but if I was foolish enough to have taken the double down offered I would lose that too because I think they'll get in the top four.

"I don't see any indication that anybody beneath them are going to cause them the concerns they thought they would. Spurs have played a game more than them, Brighton are seven points behind, Villa are nine points behind. Liverpool are 10 points behind them so who is going to take their space?

"With that in mind, I look at it and say the entire framework of the historic top six which includes Liverpool and Chelsea has been disrupted by Liverpool and Chelsea's poor performance. It doesn't alter the fact that Newcastle are there on merit.”

Newcastle have occupied a top six place in the Premier League since early October and have spent the majority of the season so far in a top four position. And Jordan has given his thoughts on what would constitute as success for Eddie Howe’s side next season.

"If Newcastle were to get into the top four this season, which I think they will, I think a good, successful season next season would be for that further forward would be to get out of the group in the Champions League, maybe get to the 16s or eights and go out then,” he continued.

"A sustained season in the Premier League occupying a top six spot, a top four spot again. And maybe a cup.

“But again we all assume Newcastle were going to spend money like drunken sailors but they've spent wisely. They've spent a lot more than they did under Ashley but people will say that's not difficult.