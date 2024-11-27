Thomas Frank has been handed a major boost ahead of Brentford’s clash with Newcastle United on Saturday 7 December.

Brentford will have their captain, Christian Norgaard, available for their clash against Newcastle United next weekend after his three-match ban was overturned by the FA. Norgaard was dismissed during Brentford’s goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday following a collision with Jordan Pickford.

Despite initially not showing Norgaard a card for the incident, referee Chris Kavanagh was sent to the pitchside monitors to review whether the Bees man had made contact with Pickford as he attempted to get on the end of a cross. After a review by Kavanagh, Norgaard was shown a red card - and faced a three-match ban for ‘serious foul play’.

However, the FA have announced that his suspension has been overturned following a successful appeal by the Bees. A statement released by the governing body read: ‘Christian Norgaard will be available for Brentford’s next three matches following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

‘The midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during the Premier League match with Everton on Saturday, 23 November.’

Norgaard will therefore be eligible for Brentford’s clash against Leicester City at the weekend as well as their game against Aston Villa in midweek before they host Newcastle United at the Gtech Community Stadium. The 30-year-old, who joined the Bees from Fiorentina back in 2019, has started ten of Brentford’s 12 Premier League matches this season with injury ruling him out of the other two.