Brighton and Hove Albion “cannot wait” to take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

That is the view of Danny Welbeck ahead of Thursday night’s all-important game.

Brighton beat second-placed Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium yesterday to all but end the title hopes of Mikel Arteta’s side.

The stunning result against Welbeck's former club followed a shock 5-1 loss to relegation-threatened Everton.

“It was a great performance,” said Welbeck. “We had to respond in the right manner after the Everton result, and I think we did that, as a team – and a club.

“It shows the character of the dressing room to come here, play out from the back – and be brave on the ball.

"It’s not easy to show that courage so credit to everyone. It’s a great day for the club, but everyone's now looking forward to another big match at Newcastle on Thursday, and we can’t wait to go. We'll dust ourselves down and go again.”

Brighton, in sixth place, have a game in hand over Newcastle, and could yet overtake the third-placed club.

“Last season was historical for the club, but we knew there were parts where we could improve,” Welbeck told the club's official website. “With the culture within the club, we want to keep on improving and pushing each other.

"We’re not in Europe yet, and we'll have to do our utmost to reach our goals.

“But, as a group, we’ve got a great mentality. We stick together. We’re now thinking about a big game at St James’ Park on Thursday"

Newcastle, looking to secure a Champions League place in their final three fixtures, were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United on Saturday.

