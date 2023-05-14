News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

'Unacceptable': Leeds United issue new statement after Newcastle United game

Leeds United have issued a new statement following Newcastle United's 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 14th May 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read

Leeds United have condemned the social media "threats" made against Patrick Bamford following yesterday's 2-2 draw.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe was confronted by one fan late in the game at Elland Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds quickly banned that supporter for life, and the club has issued a further communication today in the wake of online abuse aimed at striker Patrick Bamford, who had a penalty saved by Nick Pope when they were leading 1-0.

Most Popular

The statement read: "Overnight Patrick Bamford and his family have received completely unacceptable online abuse including several threats via Twitter. The time for this behaviour to stop is now. 

"Those making threats do not reflect our fan base and are not welcome at our club. We would like to thank all those supporters who have reached out to Patrick and his family to show their support."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Howe said he was "OK" after the game.

“Moments like that do make you think," said Newcastle's head coach. "The safety of staff, players is paramount. We need to be mindful."

Related topics:Leeds UnitedPatrick Bamford