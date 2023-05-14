'Unacceptable': Leeds United issue new statement after Newcastle United game

Leeds United have condemned the social media "threats" made against Patrick Bamford following yesterday's 2-2 draw.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe was confronted by one fan late in the game at Elland Road.

Leeds quickly banned that supporter for life, and the club has issued a further communication today in the wake of online abuse aimed at striker Patrick Bamford, who had a penalty saved by Nick Pope when they were leading 1-0.

The statement read: "Overnight Patrick Bamford and his family have received completely unacceptable online abuse including several threats via Twitter. The time for this behaviour to stop is now.

"Those making threats do not reflect our fan base and are not welcome at our club. We would like to thank all those supporters who have reached out to Patrick and his family to show their support."

Meanwhile, Howe said he was "OK" after the game.