Newcastle United came from behind to take another step towards Champions League football this afternoon.

Eddie Howe's side drew 2-2 with relegation-threatened Leeds United, with Callum Wilson scoring both of their goals from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson – who celebrated his second penalty with the club's travelling fans – has now scored 10 Premier League goals since the start of last month, the most of any player in Europe's top 10 leagues.

The frustration for Howe – who was confronted by an angry home fan in added time – was that his third-placed team, seemingly in control of the game, had let their second-half lead slip.

Newcastle are now three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United, and with a superior goal difference, with three games left to play. They are a further point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United No.2 Jason Tindall.

United supporters also chanted the name of No.2 Jason Tindall – who had trended on social media this week – before the game.

Howe had made one change to the team beaten by Arsenal at St James’ Park. Miguel Almiron replaced Jacob Murphy in the starting XI after proving his fitness following a spell out with a thigh injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s head coach had spoken about the importance of the first goal going into the game after comparing the fixture to last month’s visit to relegation-threatened Everton.

Howe’s side didn’t look back after taking the lead at Goodison Park, but it was Sam Allardyce’s second-bottom side who would get the first goal at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford delivered a cross from the left, and Rodrigo’s downward header was pushed only as far as Luke Ayling by Pope, and Leeds’ captain finished from close range.

It was a sloppy goal to concede, but Pope would come into his own later in the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle pushed for an equaliser, but every time they reached the home box, it was filled with white shirts, and things seemingly took a turn for the worse when Joelinton clumsily brought down Junior Firpo in the 27th minute.

Thankfully, Pope, at fault for Leeds’ goal, stopped the resulting penalty, which was taken by Patrick Bamford.

Newcastle United No.9 Callum Wilson celebrates his goal with Fabian Schar.

A minute later, referee Simon Hooper pointed to the spot at the other end after Max Wober clattered Alexander Isak in the box. Wilson stroked the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The half ended level, and Allardyce replaced Sam Greenwood with Adam Forshaw at the break.

Bruno Guimaraes was able to play on after being caught by a late challenge just before the hour-mark, and Allardyce replaced former Newcastle target Jack Harrison with Wilfried Gnonto in the 64th minute.

Hooper, however, had pointed to the penalty spot for a third time before Gnonto could have any impact on the game.

Junior handled a ball into the box, and the spot kick was awarded by Hooper after a pitchside VAR check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson, again, converted the penalty, and the striker ran to the club's 2,900 travelling fans to celebrate another hugely-important goal.

The lead did not last. Rasmus Kristensen scored with a strike from the edge of the box which took a deflection off Kieran Trippier.

Firpo was sent off for a second bookable offence late in the game after pushing United substitute Anthony Gordon over just outside the box.

A Leeds fan jumped over the advertising hoardings and confronted Howe in front of the visiting bench in added time. The supporter was quickly led away after staff intervened.

Advertisement Hide Ad