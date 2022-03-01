Graham Potter has revealed that defender Adam Webster is ‘unlikely’ to feature against the Magpies as he is still recovering from a groin issue that has kept him out of their last two games.

“Adam Webster has had a little bit of a setback with his injury so we will see how he goes this week.” Potter said. “It’s looking unlikely for Newcastle.”

Brighton have lost their last two games in Webster’s absence, conceding five and scoring none in the process. In fact, the Seagulls have won just one of the eleven league games that Webster has missed this season - with that win coming back in September when they defeated Leicester City 2-1.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United is challenged by Adam Webster of Brighton and Hove Albion

One piece of positive news for Brighton is that they may have Adam Lallana back in-contention for Saturday with Potter revealing they will monitor the former Liverpool player after he suffered a ‘small’ hamstring injury that kept him out of the defeat to Villa:

“Lallana just felt his hamstring in the week so we will see how he goes for Newcastle.

"It was okay, a small one, but enough to miss this game.”

Lallana has three goals and two assists during his career against Newcastle who will be aiming to defeat the Seagulls for the first time in the Premier League having drawn five and lost four of their previous meetings - a record that includes the pair of disappointing 3-0 defeats last season.

