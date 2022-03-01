Newcastle return to St James’s Park this weekend to face a Brighton team that have lost each of their last three games, scoring none and conceding seven in the process.

Since the two sides were promoted to the Premier League together in 2017, United have failed to defeat the Seagulls in nine outings, losing four and drawing five of those games.

One of those draws came in November at the Amex Stadium where a Graeme Jones led Newcastle were still in search of their first Premier League win of the season.

Newcastle United face Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend at St James's Park. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the clash between Newcastle and Brighton:

When is Newcastle United v Brighton?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton takes place on Saturday, March 5 2022 at St James’s Park. The game will kick-off at 3pm.

Is Newcastle United v Brighton on TV?

Because of the time-slot and the 3pm TV blackout, Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton will not be broadcast on television in the UK.

How can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have live radio commentary of the game.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will keep you up-to-date with all the action from St James’s Park, as well as bringing you all the latest news and reaction from events on Saturday, courtesy of our writers Miles Starforth and Dominic Scurr.

What’s the latest team news?

Newcastle will be without long-term absentees Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier, however, they could welcome back Allan Saint-Maximin after the Frenchman missed the trips to West Ham and Brentford.

Dan Burn could be in-line for his first appearance against the team he left to join the Magpies in January.

Adam Webster is not expected to be available for selection by Graham Potter, however, Adam Lallana could be back after missing their defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.

