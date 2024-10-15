Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton have received a major fitness boost ahead of their trip to St James’ Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke has been pictured in training ahead of their clash with Newcastle United on Saturday. The Seagulls head to the north east above their hosts by virtue of goal difference following their 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

Fabian Hurzeler has enjoyed a solid start to life at the Amex Stadium and could be handed a major boost for his first trip to St James’ Park with the news that van Hecke has returned to training. The 24-year-old hasn’t featured for the Seagulls since September 22 when he suffered a groin injury during their 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

An initial time scale on his injury had Van Hecke sidelined for around six weeks, although the defender did reveal that he was ‘slightly ahead of schedule’ earlier this month: “We have to wait and see how the rehabilitation goes, but in principle it is six weeks,” Van Hecke told ESPN.

“I feel like I am slightly ahead of schedule. I hope that it will go a bit faster and that I can rejoin sooner. It's a shame and I'm disappointed that I had to sustain this injury at this time, but injuries never come at a good time.

“You have to learn to deal with it. I'm going to make sure I'm back as soon as possible.”

Newcastle United know a win on Saturday would move them above Brighton in the table and could see them end the weekend as high as 4th if results elsewhere go their way.