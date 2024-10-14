Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Simon Jordan has branded the FA’s hesitancy in moving to appoint Eddie Howe as England’s permanent manager.

Howe has been among the frontrunners for the role ever since Gareth Southgate announced his departure in the wake of their Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain. Lee Carsley, who is currently in interim charge, appears no longer in consideration for the permanent role, leaving Howe among a small group of potential alternatives.

The former Bournemouth man has reiterated his commitment to Newcastle United amid speculation linking him with England, though, and Newcastle’s negotiating position remains strong with the Magpies set to net £6m in compensation should the FA make an approach to appoint the 46-year-old. The FA, however, have not made an approach for Howe and Jordan believes the FA should stop wasting time and just pay the compensation required to appoint Howe.

Speaking on TalkSport, the former Crystal Palace owner said: “I can’t inhibit the mindset of the FA because I don’t think like them. I want to have the best in class. I would want to pay (the compensation).

“If I think Eddie Howe is the best in class, given the prolificacy of the FA and what they waste money on endlessly, I wouldn’t be worried about paying compensation to get the best manager.

He continued: “That’s a ridiculous observation. The reason they don’t want to do it is because there’s other arguments going on about their lack of funding into grassroots football. They don’t like the optics of paying £5m compensation for the national team manager.

“What market are they operating in? They’re operating in a market (of) the next best version of class. Let’s say that looks like Eddie. The English FA, that’s supposed to be the regulator for the world’s richest league, cannot and will not pay the rate to get the best operator.

“If I want Howe, and I’m in the FA and the only reason I won’t get him is because I wouldn’t pay the compensation, then I’ll pay it.”

Newcastle United return to action at the weekend when they host Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).