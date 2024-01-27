Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening.

Goals in either half from Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn ensured Eddie Howe's side of a place in the hat for the fifth round draw on Sunday afternoon. The Magpies were backed by 3,800 away supporters at Fulham though many more could be seen sat in the home end amid a boycott from Fulham fans over ticket prices.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst those in the away end was none other than Newcastle's all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer, who could be seen smiling away as he was captured by the ITV cameras as Newcastle fans chanted his name. The 2-0 win saw Newcastle progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup for only the second time since Shearer retired from playing in 2006.

Watch the footage below...

On Shearer's presence in the away stand, Howe said after the match: "I thought he must have been in a TV studio near to the supporters which is why they were singing his name.

"But hearing he was in the stand was a nice moment for us. To have his support and have him cheering us on means a lot."

It was also the first time Newcastle had beaten a Premier League side in the competition since a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in 2012.