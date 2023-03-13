Newcastle bounced back from three defeats in a row in all-competitions to defeat Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves 2-1 on Sunday. Goals from Alexander Isak and a deflected Miguel Almiron effort 12 minutes from time secured all three points for Newcastle.

After shading the early stages of the game, one that could have panned out very differently had Andy Madley awarded the visitors a penalty following Nick Pope’s collision with Raul Jimenez, it was Isak’s delicate header into the bottom corner that set Newcastle on their way.

Isak found some space in the box to nod home Kieran Trippier’s teasing delivery, his fourth league goal of the season. The Sweden international was a constant threat throughout the game and his contributions impressed Redknapp, who labelled the 23-year-old, who he selected in his Team of the Week, as a ‘handful for defenders’.

Redknapp told Bet Victor: “I really like the look of Alexander Isak, he’s such a handful for defenders! He’s tall, quick and very good with the ball at his feet.

“I don’t see many weaknesses in his game and his header at the weekend was a great finish. Newcastle have had a difficult run recently, but if Isak can keep this form up, they still have a chance to finish in the top four.”

Also picked by the former Spurs manager was Joe Willock - the man who provided the assist for Almiron’s late winner. Willock put in a dominant display in the absence of the suspended Joelinton and impressed Redknapp enough to earn a spot in his team.

On Willock’s performance against Wolves, Redknapp said: “Joe Willock was brilliant against Wolves; he did a bit of everything. He got an assist, he put tackles in, he made some good runs with the ball, a top midfield performance! Joe is a fantastic athlete, and someone who I’ve always liked.”

Alexander Isak opened the scoring for Newcastle United on Sunday. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Redknapp’s team of the week in full: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton); Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Michael Keane (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Philip Billing (Bournemouth), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal), Joe Willock (Newcastle United), Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Alexander Isak (Newcastle United).

