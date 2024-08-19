Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno Guimaraes has reiterated his commitment to Newcastle United amid speculation linking him with a move away from the club this summer.

Guimaraes captained the Magpies to a win against Southampton on Saturday as Eddie Howe’s side began their campaign in the perfect way at St James’ Park. Guimaraes played the full game as Newcastle’s ten men overcame Russell Martin’s side with a spirited performance having played over an hour with a man less than their visitors.

Guimaraes’ effort as captain at the weekend was once again a reminder of his quality and commitment on the pitch - something that has never been questioned during his time on Tyneside. However, the Brazilian’s performances have led to great transfer speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Guimaraes entered the summer window with an active release clause that could be triggered at any point. However, that expired at the end of June and with no interested parties submitting a bid for the Brazilian, he remains at the club.

Manchester City have most strongly been linked with a move for the midfielder this summer, but Guimaraes has spoken about his happiness on Tyneside, saying: “Yeah, I’m very happy to be here.

“These things (rumours about his future) I cannot control but I’m here, I’m very happy to be here, I love it and I hope to keep here.”

Guimaraes has joined the leadership group at Newcastle alongside Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Callum Wilson and will have a big role to play both on and off the pitch this season.