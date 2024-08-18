Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joelinton has lauded the character his side showed after they went down to ten men in the first-half during their opening day win against Southampton.

The Brazilian scored what turned out to be the eventual winner just before half-time to earn his side all three points in their opening game of the season. However, Newcastle had it far from their own way and were forced to defend their goal line for much of the game following Fabian Schar’s first-half red card.

The Magpies were put under pressure by Russell Martin’s side, but survived with only a few scares, of which they were thankful to Nick Pope for keeping the visitors out with a string of impressive saves. The win, whilst not pretty, means the Magpies have started the season with three points for the third consecutive year and Joelinton has praised his teammate’s commitment and character during what could have been a difficult afternoon on Tyneside.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “Southampton are a very good team. They made it difficult for us but I think we did well in the end. The team showed great character to defend and it’s great to start the season with a clean sheet.

“We need to take things game by game. This is just the start. We have big goals this season but we have to make sure we’re ready for when the games come along.”

Joelinton missed much of last season through injury, returning only to Howe’s first-team squad during the final month of the campaign. His absence was felt greatly by the Magpies but he is keen to put those bad memories behind him and enjoy a successful campaign this time around: “Last season was very difficult for me with injuries,” he admitted. “I had a great holiday and I’ve come back fresh. I worked hard in pre-season and I’m ready. I’m very happy to get the goal and help the team get three points.

“I love to score goals and want to score more goals this season, but the most important thing is to help the team, whether it’s with goals, assists or runs back.”