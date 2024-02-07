Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes believes he is having one of his 'best seasons' at the club despite it being an inconsistent one in terms of results.

The Brazilian has featured in 33 of a possible 34 matches for Newcastle this season, contributing one goal and six assists. The only match he has missed so far this campaign came as the result of a yellow card suspension for the 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth in November. Guimaraes is currently just one yellow card away from a two match suspension.

There were also potential injury concerns too after the 26-year-old limped off at the end of The Magpies' 4-4 draw with Luton Town. But Guimaraes insisted he feels 'good' heading into Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League (5:30pm kick-off).

"I got a kick in my calf," he said. "I feel good though, I am used to playing 60 games in a season. To be honest, I am tired but it is normal. I am happy.

"It is still one of my best seasons for the club personally from my point of view. Even if I have not been on target in terms of goals, I am doing well for the club."

Guimaraes' outside of the foot cross set-up Kieran Trippier to make it 4-3 against Luton at St James' Park. Substitute Harvey Barnes then made it 4-4.