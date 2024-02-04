Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Wilson made his return to action on Saturday afternoon after missing their last five games with injury. However, Wilson’s introduction to proceedings only came because Anthony Gordon was forced off at half-time with a twisted ankle.

The former Everton man left St James’ Park on crutches and with Alexander Isak also suffering with a groin problem, Eddie Howe’s attacking options are limited once again. Having Wilson back at his disposal will be a very welcome boost and Howe will be hoping he can keep the 31-year-old fit between now and the end of the campaign.

Wilson, meanwhile, has pledged to keep pushing his body to the limit and revealed that he hopes a lessening schedule could benefit his hopes of staying fit between now and season’s end: “I feel good.” Wilson said.

“I was out with a hamstring and came back into a storm of games and picked up a calf injury. You end up playing four to five 90 minutes in under two weeks. It is no one’s fault, It was the circumstances I believe.

“If asked again would I put myself forward to play every game. Sometimes that may be to the detriment of myself. I would not change anything.

“We have week to week now. Not Saturday Tuesday Saturday and that kind of relentless run of games. All I can do is get some good training under our belts and look forward to Forest and getting a win there.”

If the former Cherries man can stay fit between now and the end of the season, then a place in Gareth Southgate’s European Championship squad could be on the cards. Wilson was taken to the World Cup in Qatar last winter and was included in the last England squad, before injury forced him to withdraw prematurely.

Another international break is coming up at the end of next month and Wilson has his sights set on scoring goals and impressing the Three Lions boss. “Consistency is key for myself.” Wilson said.

Callum Wilson was included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 World Cup

“There is international in March and you want to get back in for that and get yourself into the team and start scoring goals. There is no pressure on myself. I am relaxed and laid back. What is meant to be is meant to be as long as I am scoring here.

“I have the Euro dates marked out. It is a long way off and there are games to play and goals to score before then. I take it step by step and look forward to Forest and getting on the score sheet again.”

Wilson could be joined in that England squad by Gordon, if the winger is able to recover from his ankle injury and impress Southgate sufficiently. Speaking about Gordon post-match, Eddie Howe revealed that he was ‘in a lot of pain’. Howe said: “It looked like he twisted his ankle. I didn't see how he did it but he was in a lot of pain at half-time so he had to come off.