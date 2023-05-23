Newcastle’s 0-0 draw with Leicester was enough to secure a top four finish in the Premier League with a game to spare and guarantee a spot in next season’s Champions League group stage. And it comes in Guimaraes’ first full season on Tyneside.

The Brazilian was questioned as he left Lyon to join a relegation-threatened Newcastle side in January 2022 for an initial £33.3million fee. Guimaraes spoke of his Champions League ambitions from the moment he arrived and helped The Magpies avoid the drop last season before kicking-on and mounting a top four charge in 2022-23.

But even the ambitious 25-year-old didn’t expect Champions League football to come back to Newcastle so quickly.

“To be honest, no I didn’t expect it,” Guimaraes said. “People said that ‘Bruno is crazy’ and now we’ve got Champions League now in my first full season.”

And Guimaraes’ agent, Alexis Malavolta, took to Instagram after Monday night’s result to congratulate the midfielder for reaping the rewards from his risky decision to join Newcastle.

Malavolta posted an image of himself and Guimaraes at St James’ Park along with the caption (translated from Portuguese): “Completed project. Many doubted and few understood his transfer to Newcastle.

“Today you go down in history for helping to take Newcastle to the Champions League after 20 years. Let’s go.”

