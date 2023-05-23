A goalless draw with Leicester City was enough for Newcastle to confirm a top-four finish this season. Although the game failed to live up to its pre-match billing, Monday night’s match at St James’ Park was a seismic moment in the modern history of Newcastle United.

Champions League qualification is a game-changer for Newcastle and something the club can use to their advantage throughout the summer and into the future. A return to the competition, after a two decade absence, is just rewards for the work done by Eddie Howe and his squad ever since the former Bournemouth man took charge of the club in November 2021.

It was a night of celebration on Tyneside as the club overcame the odds to seal their place in the top-four, however, Gary Neville believes that Newcastle’s ‘biggest challenge’ is still to come. The former Manchester United man appeared on Monday Night Football alongside Jamie Carragher and revealed his biggest worry for the Magpies heading into next season and beyond.

Neville said: “The challenge for Newcastle...what a brilliant season, Eddie Howe has done a great job. But to really succeed over a period of time, you do need sustained success in the Champions League.

“You do need to make sure you get there year after year. People talk about Champions League revenues, for one season it gives you a boost, but you don't bring the sponsors in and the commercial revenues that really lift you into that high-revenue club you need to be to compete on a regular basis until the sponsors are confident you're going to get there every year.

“From that point of view, it's a brilliant start for the new ownership and Eddie Howe. But they're going to need to think now about how they do that next season and play as well as they can in the Premier League whilst also competing in the Champions League.

“The biggest challenge is still to come, but well done to them for what they've done this year.”