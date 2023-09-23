Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guimaraes has been in talks regarding a new deal at Newcastle since the back end of the 2022-23 season and has now agreed a deal until June 2028. The Brazilian joined The Magpies from Lyon in January 2022 for £40million, signing an initial four-and-a-half year deal until June 2026.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Newcastle have agreed a new deal with the 25-year-old which includes a release clause in the region of £100million. “Here we go! It’s done,” Romano posted on Twitter.

Although Guimaraes has reiterated his desire to remain at Newcastle, he did express some frustration regarding his contract situation as talks stalled over the summer.

“There is no [contract] news,” Guimaraes said during pre-season. “But the doubt is ongoing so, let’s see.”

Guimaraes previously admitted to having ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid last summer as the La Liga side looked to replace Casemiro. And reports from Spain claimed Newcastle had rejected a £100million bid from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

During the transfer window, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked about the possibility of Guimaraes leaving the club.

“I don’t think Bruno wants to leave,” said Howe during a press conference. “I feel we are protected enough.

“The most important person in this is Bruno. He sees this season as a huge opportunity for him to play on the best stage that he can and to try and help Newcastle grow.

“That is the most important thing, not necessarily if a club comes in, it is where the player feels his home is and I think he feels that his home is Newcastle.”

Guimaraes has scored 10 goals in 63 appearances for Newcastle since his arrival and played a key role in helping the club qualify for the Champions League last season.

Newcastle recently announced a contract extension with Callum Wilson and are also understood to be in talks with Guimaraes’ compatriot Joelinton regarding a new deal.

However, Magpies boss Eddie Howe seemingly played down that any new contract deals were close as he was asked the question twice during his pre-match press conference on Friday.