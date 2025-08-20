Bruno Guimaraes' wordless reaction to Alexander Isak Newcastle United statement

Bruno Guimaraes has issued a thinly veiled response to Alexander Isak’s bombshell Newcastle United statement.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday night, Isak went public for the first time stating his intent to leave Newcastle United, citing ‘broken promises’ as the reason behind his actions.

Isak hasn’t been part of Newcastle’s first team for the past month, missing all of pre-season and the Premier League opener at Aston Villa in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Newcastle aren’t budging on their transfer stance and neither, so it seems, is Isak. And now things have officially gone public.

Alexander Isak releases Newcastle United statement

On Tuesday night, Isak took to Instagram to release the following statement after missing the PFA Awards in Manchester.

It read: “I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there.

“I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Bruno Guimaraes’ indirect response to Alexander Isak statement

Within minutes of Isak’s statement being posted, Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes posted a message of his own without having to use any words.

The Brazilian simply shared an image of himself in a Newcastle United shirt standing in front of a Newcastle banner.

While not a direct response to Isak’s statement, the timing of the post was telling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe praised Guimaraes’ conduct and desire of wanting to play for the club while Isak remains absent and refuses to play.

“In my experience, especially here, all the players that we've signed desperately wanted to come,” Howe told The Gazette. “And then you can see that in their performances.

“I always think of Bruno. Bruno was desperate to come. He couldn't wait to wear the black and white shirt.

“And the way he entered the football club with his early performances after waiting to get into the team was inspirational. And he's never stopped being that inspirational figure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So he would epitomise that. And he's still in that position now. He loves playing here for the city, for the supporters. And that's a great example of what we need.”