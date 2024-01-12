Newcastle United transfers: CEO Darren Eales has admitted 'every player has a price' regarding the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United chief executive officer Darren Eales hasn't ruled out the club selling some of its biggest assets in the future.

Newcastle are following strict Financial Fair Play guidelines after spending almost £400million on new signings over the past three seasons while recouping less than £50million in player sales. The club are adamant they are compliant with the guidelines after Everton were handed a 10-point deduction earlier in the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes is viewed as one of Newcastle's biggest assets following his £40million arrival from Lyon in January 2022. The midfielder signed a new contract earlier this season which includes a £100million release clause.

Guimaraes has been linked to the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and, most recently, Paris Saint-Germain. While the club are determined to keep the player in January, they could be under increased pressure to sell in the future.

The same goes for other top-assets such as Alexander Isak and Sven Botman - who the club purchased for £63million and £35million respectively in the summer of 2022.

Alexander Isak celebrates scoring against Sunderland.

When asked if one of Guimaraes, Isak or Botman could be sold in the summer in order to help the club satisfy FFP guidelines, Newcastle CEO Eales said: "On any player, at any time, it depends on circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s difficult to hypothesise but, if we’re offered £1billion for one of those players, then no one could argue against that making sense. Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club.

"It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players. Whether that is because of the contract length of the player in question, the offer is too good to refuse, you need to reload in certain areas, but all of this could make sense to trade that player.

"It is counter-intuitive and part of the inherent system of PSR that there is an incentive to trade your players if you want to re-invest, by the nature of the boundaries."