Newcastle United midfielder Joe White wants to extend his loan in League Two, according to Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell.

The Magpies are currently assessing their options regarding the 21-year-old this transfer window with his half-season loan set to expire following this weekend's round of matches. White has played 24 times in all competitions for Crewe so far this season, scoring three goals including the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Mansfield Town.

Crewe are keen to extend White's loan spell until the end of the season, but his form has attracted interest from elsewhere. League Two leaders Stockport County are understood to have enquired about the 21-year-old.

Joe White of Crewe Alexandra during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Crewe Alexandra and Derby County at Mornflake Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Crewe, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Newcastle will exercise some level of caution when letting players leave due to their current injury situation on Tyneside as they prepare to decide on White's short-term future. The 21-year-old is contracted at Newcastle until 2025, but is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the club.

Crewe boss Bell has confirmed he will be speaking to Newcastle with a view to extending White's stay at Gresty Road. But there remains plenty of uncertainty surrounding the youngster this transfer window.

“It is in Newcastle’s hands," Bell said. "Joe wants to stay and we want him to stay.

